Mayor Harp to hold re-election rally in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven Mayor Toni Harp is asking for her community’s support Monday night.

Mayor Harp will be holding a re-election rally in the Elm City. She had announced that she would seek a third term back in May.

Harp will be attending the rally alongside Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Congressman James Clyburn.

Harp’s list of accomplishments range from balancing the city budget to eliminating millions in debt.

Monday’s event is happening at the Varick Memorial AME Zion Church at 242 Dixwell Avenue at 6 p.m.