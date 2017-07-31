Memorial held for East Hampton High School principal

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH)– People are invited to stop by a make shift memorial Monday for former East Hampton High School principal John Fidler.

His passing on Sunday is being described as sudden. He was reportedly on vacation with his family at the time.

Fidler held the top job at East Hampton High for the past 16 years.

On Monday, teachers, staff, students and anyone from the community are welcomed to stop by the school from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to leave cards or flowers in memory of Mr. Fidler, a man well loved by all who knew him.