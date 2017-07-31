New Haven camp counselor hailed a hero, recovering after being struck by tree branch

Related Coverage Tree falls on 16-year-old in East Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yet another tragedy involving falling trees.

This time, a teen girl working as a junior camp counselor in New Haven is the victim.

She was rushed to the emergency room at Yale New Haven Hospital after a freak accident that happened on Monday at Common Ground Summer Camp.

People who witnessed the incident are calling the victim a hero after they say she ran to shield a toddler who was directly under the falling trees.

The counselor was hit in the head by a large branch.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The victim’s name has not been released.