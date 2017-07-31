New Haven dream house, for couple that dreams small

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A new house in New Haven is getting some attention, not just for its looks, but for its tiny size. Designer Colin Caplan faced a challenge. A client fell in love with a small piece of land near science park and the Farmington Canal trail.

“This neighborhood is, I don’t want to say gentrifying, but it’s changing,” said Nina Lentini, sitting in her small living room.

Lentini and her husband wanted to downsize now that their children are grown, and they sure did. The two bedroom house Caplan designed to fit that small lot in just 700 square feet. About the only thing close to normal size is the kitchen.

“I guess that we could say the house is built around the kitchen,” Caplan said.

That and the full sized dining room table Nina’s father built in the 1950s. To make the house fit in better with the neighborhood, they actually made it look bigger than it is.

“So one of the goals here was to make the house look larger by having the actual front roof look and appear to be two stories,” Caplan said.

The one-floor art deco home has one bedroom just barely big enough for a full-size bed. In the closet of that room is a trapdoor that allows access to the basement, which is where the furnace and hot water heater are located. The more noticeable feature, however, is that the designer made the space feel bigger by making it higher – high ceilings, with high windows.

The small space uses less energy, and it’s convenient to maintain.

“Just a nice brush with a brush, a broom and you’re done,” Lentini said. “It’s so easy.”

Which is good because she and her husband can see living here into retirement. So what is the secret to living in such a small house? Get rid of stuff.

“We don’t have bookcases anymore,” said Lentini. “We got rid of all our books because I don’t need cookbooks. I’ve got an internet, and I’ve got a Google.”

Plus, she’s got the house at which everybody stops and stares as they go by.