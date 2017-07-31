New Haven kids attend Hot-Shot Basketball Camp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Kids in New Haven are beginning Hot-Shot Basketball Camp on Monday. The camp lasts all week and is held at Davis Street School.

Campers learn basketball skills and are taught how to address conflict resolution appropriately. This is the first time many campers have participated in organized basketball.

This is the camp’s 24th year. Many of the teen counselors attended the camp when they were younger. Kermit Carolina and Coach Stephen Jefferson founded the camp.

The camp’s motto is “No Books, No Ball” – something it takes seriously. All campers must bring a book to read each day of the program, since they will be increasing their reading stamina in addition to their athletic stamina. Basketball drills only begin when all campers have finished their required reading.

The kids will be going to Lake Compounce on Thursday and will be competing in the camp’s championship games on Friday.