New regulations are aimed at boosting lobster population

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bart Mansi goes out most every day at 4:00 A.M. to tend to his hundreds of lobster pots. What he brings back often depends on what federal regulators allow him to haul in.

Now new rules expected to be voted on Tuesday are aimed at helping boost a failing lobster population in southern New England.

Mansi who owns the Guilford Lobster Pound plans to fly to Washington tomorrow morning to attend the meeting.

The proposed changes could affect the legal harvesting size of lobsters, seasonal closures to fishing areas, and a reduction in the number of traps.

Mansi like many local lobstermen may be concerned about how these changes will affect their livelihood.