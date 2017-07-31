North Carolina woman from New Haven facing unemployment compensation fraud charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTNH) – A North Carolina woman was arrested and charged with fraudulently collecting almost $16,000 in unemployment compensation benefits while she was living in New Haven.

Robyn Valentine was arrested Sunday by inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit.

According to the arrest warrant, Valentine either failed to report or grossly under-reported the wages she earned working for a Hartford cleaning company and a Torrington construction company to fraudulently collect approximately $15,545 in unemployment benefits from Aug. 2014 through May 2015.

Valentine has been charged with one count of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and one count of Unemployment Compensation Fraud.

She was arraigned Monday in court where her bond was continued at $10,000 non-surety. The case was continued until Sept. 26.