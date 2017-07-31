NY man sentenced for trafficking ecstasy in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New York man will spend time behind bars after being sentenced for trafficking ecstasy through Connecticut.

Jamaican citizen Phillip Stewart, 46, who was last residing in Queens, N.Y. was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Stewart conspired with Collin Fletcher to sell ecstasy to customers in Connecticut, New York, and other states.

Both men were arrested on Nov. 18 after attempting to sell approximately 10,000 capsules of ecstasy to an undercover officer.

Stewart pleaded guilty on March 29 to one count of conspiracy to contribute and one count of possession with intent to distribute.

Fletcher, also a citizen of Jamaica who was last residing in Bridgeport, pleaded guilty to the same charges. He was sentenced to 20 months of imprisonment.