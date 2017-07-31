Orange & East Haven police actively searching for suspect in 2 bank robberies

Related Coverage East Haven Police search for suspect in attempted bank robbery

ORANGE AND EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Orange and East Haven police have teamed up to search for a suspect they believe attempted to rob banks in both towns.

Just before 11:00 a.m. Monday, police in Orange responded to the Webster Bank, located at 247 Boston Post Road, in response to a robbery alarm. Officers learned that just prior to their arrival, a suspect described as a black or Hispanic man wearing jeans, a baseball cap, and a light colored shirt, approached a teller and demanded money. He did not display or imply that he had a weapon, according to Orange police.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled on foot west towards the Firelight shopping plaza.

On Monday afternoon, police in East Haven told News 8 that they are working together with Orange officers to identify the man, as he is also a suspect in an attempted robbery at the Key Bank location at 245 Main Street. Police in both towns believe the robberies are connected.

If you recognize this man, or have any information regarding the bank robberies in Orange or East Haven, you’re asked to call Orange Police at 203-891-2138, or East Haven police at 203-468-3820.