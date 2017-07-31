PD: 5-year-old girl, man struck by stray gunfire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A 5-year-old girl and a man were struck by gunfire in Bridgeport Sunday night.

Police say at around 11 p.m., there were reports of gunfire in the area of Colorado Avenue and Maplewood Avenue. During the gunfire, an adult male sustained a graze gunshot to the head. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

Additionally, officers say that same gunfire struck a 5-year-old girl in her left hand. She was inside a home on Colorado Avenue at the time she was hit. Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Police say both the man and child appear to be unintended victims that were hit by the stray gunfire.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.