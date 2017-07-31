Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Torrington dies

Related Coverage Torrington Police identify 2 people involved in serious crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 79-year-old woman who was struck by a car in Torrington on Sunday evening died from her injuries.

The pedestrian, Nellie Crowston, sustained a serious head injury after a vehicle hit her on Main Street at the intersection of Lois Street.

After the crash, Crowston was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and then flown to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar where she was treated for life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Crystal St. Hilaire of Torrington, did not sustain any injuries from the accident and is cooperating with police.

The incident is still being investigated by Torrington Police and anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Southard of the Torrington Police Department Accident Investigation Team.