Sam Shepard dies at 73 after battling ALS

By Published:
Sam Shepard
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011 file photo, actor Sam Shepard poses for a portrait in New York. Shepard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Oscar-nominated actor and celebrated author whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, died of complications from ALS, Thursday, July 27, 2017, at his home in Kentucky. He was 73. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

(ABC News) — Playwright and actor Sam Shepard has died, according to family spokesperson Chris Boneau. He was 73.

Shepard died at his home last week in Kentucky after complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Boneau said.

“The family requests privacy at this difficult time,” Boneau added. Funeral arrangements will be private.

Boneau said Shepard was open with those who asked him about ALS and was not afraid to speak about it.

“He faced the disease head on without an ounce of self-pity,” he said.

Shepard, whose work spans more than five decades, was nominated for an Oscar in 1983 for his role in “The Right Stuff.” He also had a very successful career off-screen.

He won a Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979 for his play “Buried Child,” one of 40 he wrote over the years.

An Illinois native, he began his acting career in the early 1960s working off-Broadway, then moving to Broadway and the big screen in the 1970s and 1980s. Two other notable plays by him are 1980’s “True West” and 1983’s “Fool for Love.”

On the silver screen and TV, Shepard followed up “The Right Stuff” with “Steel Magnolias” in 1989, “Dash and Lilly” in 1999 (for which he earned an Emmy nod) and “Black Hawk Down” in 2001, among a slew of other projects.

More recently, he starred in Netflix’s “Bloodline” in 2015 and was in this year’s “Never Here,” which hit movie theaters in June.

Shepard was involved with Emmy- and Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange from 1982 to 2009, and they have two children. He also has a son from a previous relationship.

Shepard is survived by his children — Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard — and sisters — Sandy and Roxanne Rogers.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s