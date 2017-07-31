State Senate approves labor union concession deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After an afternoon filled with debate, the State Senate has voted to approve the labor union concession deal.

The deal was approved just after 7 p.m. Monday night.

The House approved the $1.5 billion dollar labor union concession deal last week, but its passage in the State Senate was never guaranteed.

The deal is believed to be a first step toward passing a state budget.

Connecticut has been operating for weeks without a state budget in place.

In a statement, Governor Malloy said:

“Today the state legislature ratified the largest state employee concession package in our state’s history – a deal that will save state taxpayers $1.57 billion over the next two years and approximately $24 billion in long-term savings. Make no mistake about it – these are significant savings, and I want to thank our state workers for stepping up to the table and negotiating in good faith to produce significant, structural changes that will be the foundation of a responsible, balanced budget. I also want to recognize the legislators who analyzed the savings this deal will produce and recognized the significant structural reforms being made and the reality that we need to find solutions that put our state on firm fiscal ground as soon as possible. In addition, I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of Secretary Ben Barnes, Undersecretary for Labor Relations Lisa Egan, and the other members of the state’s Office of Labor Relations for working with SEBAC leadership to negotiate this historic deal. The $1.57 billion in savings during the current biennium that this concession package will produce are a key piece toward adopting a budget for our state. I am urging legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle to work with our administration on finding a solution on this as soon as possible so that the most vulnerable populations do not suffer long-term consequences.”