State Senate to vote on labor concessions deal

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Weeks of lengthy discussions and debates are over. It’s time for action at the State Capitol. The state senate will vote on a massive labor union concessions deal.

Democratic leaders are hoping this deal is the key to solving the budget stalemate. It includes one and a half billion dollars in concessions over the next two years and it’ll need 18 democratic votes to pass.

Some democrats have expressed concerns about it, however. And republicans have as well. They say it’ll tie the hands of the state government for the next decade and that is because the union agreement extends contracts for the next ten years. The initial savings will be lost by the raises and bonuses to come.

“What’s really scary is that if you do approve this, you’re stuck for ten years. There’s no way you can get out of this no matter what the economic circumstances are. I believe you’re stuck,” said Sen. Len Fasano, (R) Senate President Pro Tem.

“Len Fasano is trying himself in knots to not vote for this thing but the reality is when I became Governor my hands were tied and yet I brought labor to the table, not once but twice,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy, (D) Connecticut.

Governor Dannel Malloy says the republican plan would allow thousands of state employees into a more expensive pension plan rather than the less expensive plan the deal would create.

The deal was already approved in the House so a Senate approval would be final.