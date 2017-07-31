Stretch Your Dollar: Time saving apps for working moms

(WTNH)– Working moms, we know how busy you are so we have some ideas on how to save you some time.

Working Mother came up with the 25 best apps for working moms. And here’s our top 8. All are free.

The “Bank of Mom” app tracks your children’s virtual bank accounts and transactions to help teach them more about savings. You can also track screen time on there as well.

The “ShopSavvy Barcode & QR Scanner” app scans a product’s barcode and then will instantly tell you where you can get the best deal. There are more than 40,000 stores in its database.

Target’s “Cartwheel” app has hundreds of mobile deals just scan a product and see savings at checkout.

“Yummly” scans your social media to create customized recipes the app thinks you will like.

We know you’ve heard of “Yelp” – it lets you look at and write reviews of all kinds of restaurants and businesses. You can see what other folks in your area are saying before you go somewhere.

The “Good Morning Alarm Clock” app tracks your sleep and sends you a report in the morning on how well you slept. And if it was one of those nights where you tossed and turned, the app gives you some idea on how to get better rest.

“UrbanSitter” lets you find, book and pay a babysitter. You’ll see a list of babysitters recommended by local groups and even see video profiles of them.

That’s seven… and here’s the 8th. Download the News 8 app. You’ll have up to the minute, news, traffic and weather… so you’ll know what the kids need to wear before leaving the house.