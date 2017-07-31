Student’s identity in sexual assault lawsuit kept hidden

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The identity of a Connecticut high school student has been temporarily shielded in a lawsuit filed by the families of two girls who say he sexually assaulted them.

The suit alleges the 18-year-old Darien High student, identified in documents as John Smith, assaulted one girl and tried to force himself on another. The Stamford Advocate reports that the lawsuit was filed after police said there was not enough evidence for criminal charges.

Defense attorneys cited their client’s clean criminal record and academic and athletic achievement in the motion to withhold his name. They say he “vehemently denies the allegations.”

A judge ruled last week in favor of the motion, but scheduled an Aug. 8 hearing to determine if the defendant should be protected by the pseudonym as the case advances.

