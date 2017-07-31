Suspect allegedly involved in Hartford hit-and-run facing charges including homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police say the driver suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run is now facing new charges including homicide.

Officials believe the suspect drove a stolen car that hit 56-year-old Rosella Shuler on Ashley Street and Sigourney Street back on July 18.

Shuler lost both of her legs in the incident before succumbing to her injuries.

An autopsy confirmed Shuler’s death as a homicide.

Officials say on July 28th, an arrest warrant was issued charging 18-year-old Deykevious Russaw of Hartford with several charges including assault, evading responsibility and reckless driving.

A second person was also struck during the crash, but they survived.