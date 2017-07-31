Community remembers teen killed in Plymouth car crash

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — The community is expressing its grief through flowers and messages left at the corner of Cross Road and Town Hill Road in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

That’s where a car filled with eight teenagers went off the road just after midnight Saturday and slammed into a tree, killing one of those young passengers, 17-year-old Vincent Cammarata.

News 8 interviewed Vincent’s uncle, Bryan, who told us trying to come to grips with what happened is still very raw and very tough.

“It’s very hard to comprehend,” Bryan said. “The entire family is pretty much numb.”

Bryan says Vincent was very witty and an amazing musician. He graduated from Cedarhurst School in Hamden and was enrolled in an entrepreneurship program at Albertus Magnus College in Hamden. Most of the other eight kids in the car either graduated from — or still went to — Watertown High School. Watertown High was open Monday for friends and students to speak with grief counselors.

There was an outpouring of love at the site of the accident as people dropped by to leave those flowers and messages. Some even carved messages in the tree, like “R.I.P.”

“It is comforting for all of us,” Bryan said.

Another thing that might bring some comfort to Vincent’s family came from a woman named Sabrina. Her family lives near the accident scene. She and her husband ran out there to help the teens in the car after they heard a loud crash. Sabrina called 911 immediately and her husband, who’s a nurse, tried to provide medical and emotional comfort before ambulance crews could get there.

“He was talking to the poor man that passed and said hey hang in there,” Sabrina said. “They’re coming. You’re not alone. We’re just figuring out the best way to get you out of there.”

News 8 asked Sabrina if there was a message she wanted to sent to Vincent’s family.

“Yes, I do,” she said. “I think it’s very important that they know that he was not alone, that someone was there talking to him.”

