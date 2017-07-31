Torrington woman dies from injuries after being hit by car

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Torrington woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a car on Saturday evening.

Police say at around 6 p.m Saturday night, officers responded to a pedestrian struck on Main Street at the intersection of Lois Street. The pedestrian, 89-year-old Nellie Crowston, was found lying in the roadway with a serious head injury.

Related: Torrington Police identify 2 people involved in serious crash

Crowston was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital then flown via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital. Police say Crowston died from her injuries on Sunday

The driver of the car, 36-year-old Crystal St. Hilaire, of Torrington, was not injured and is coopering with police.

Related Content: Pedestrian struck by car in Torrington

The incident remains under investigation.