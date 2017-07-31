Torrington woman dies from injuries after being hit by car

By Published:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Torrington woman has died from her injuries after being struck by a car on Saturday evening.

Police say at around 6 p.m Saturday night, officers responded to a pedestrian struck on Main Street at the intersection of Lois Street. The pedestrian, 89-year-old Nellie Crowston, was found lying in the roadway with a serious head injury.

Related: Torrington Police identify 2 people involved in serious crash

Crowston was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital then flown via LifeStar to Hartford Hospital. Police say Crowston died from her injuries on Sunday

The driver of the car, 36-year-old Crystal St. Hilaire, of Torrington, was not injured and is coopering with police.

Related Content: Pedestrian struck by car in Torrington

The incident remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s