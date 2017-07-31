Traffic stop for tinted windows leads to heroin-related arrest

Justin Potts (Photo Courtesy: Wallingford Police Department)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man is facing charges after police found heroin and crack cocaine in his vehicle.

According to police, Justin Potts, 22, was being investigated for allegedly selling heroin in his town.

On July 27, an officer pulled over Potts for driving a vehicle with illegally tinted windows. Officers executed a search warrant and found approximately five grams of heroin inside the vehicle. Potts was also in possession of crack cocaine.

Potts is facing multiple charges, including two counts of Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, two counts of Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 10.

(Photo Courtesy: Wallingford Police Department)

