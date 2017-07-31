Twitter Tests $99 Monthly Subscription Model

(WTNH) – Twitter is making advertising for small businesses even easier with their introduction of an invitation-only beta for their subscription advertising platform.

The $99.00-a-month program will help advertisers reach the correct people targeting locations or by specific interests and grow account followers. The advertiser’s tweets will automatically be served-up in Twitter timelines of those that are being targeted with the specific criteria.  Twitter will then follow-up with a detailed report on how the tweets and the account is performing.

Typically, digital and social media advertising campaigns have become very involved, costly and time-consuming to execute. The introduction of this flat-fee monthly subscription model will help take the guesswork out of advertising and help small businesses become more visible in the space.

