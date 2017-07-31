Women, Money & Marriage

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)-In general, women allow themselves to remain uneducated around the topic of money & investing especially once they put a ring on their finger. This leaves women financially vulnerable for the rest of their lives. Regardless of a woman’s socio-economic or educational background, many women upon getting married totally abdicate their financial security to their husband. This leaves them one job loss, one divorce or one catastrophe away from financial ruin.

Dr. Patty Ann Tublin has some ways to empower women and their relationship to money.

  1. Financially Education Yourself. You don’t have to become a financial expert – but you must become financially literate
  2. Insist that you have access (either paper or on-line) to all financial/investment statements. This will insure you are not financially in the dark w/ regard to your present – and future – financial status. This is important in the case of divorce, death or other unforeseen traumatic situations.
  3. Re-evaluate your financial goals and situation as your life evolves – which is usually every 5 – 10 years. Your financially goals as a single woman will be different that those of a married women – and look even different once you become a mom.
  4. Finally, do not be a passive observer of your financial situation. Be pro-active – make a conscious effort to understand how much money you have – or perhaps more importantly how much money you don’t have – and make sure your financial goals are on track.

 

 

