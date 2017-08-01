16-year-old arrested after high speed pursuit

Related Coverage 3 teens arrested after police chase in Wallingford

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old is facing charges after leading local and state police on a pursuit though neighborhoods and across highways.

According to police, officials were notified of a teen operating a vehicle without permission and without a driver’s license. The call was placed by the operator’s legal guardian who was tracking the location of the teen’s cell phone through an app.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As police approached the vehicle, it drove off and a high speed pursuit began on Interstate 95 South by Exit 16.

The suspect’s vehicle exited the highway and reached a top speed of 80 miles per hour (MPH) in a 30 MPH zone.

State police later located the vehicle at the I-95 Exit 14 on ramp. The suspect was arrested and is facing numerous charges including Engaging in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court.