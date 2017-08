Related Coverage Undercover operation ends in narcotics arrest

NEW YORK (WTNH) — 40 pounds of fentanyl is now off the streets after the biggest bust by the New York division of the Drug Enforcement Agency.

That fentanyl is equivalent to more than seven million doses.

Related Content: Undercover operation ends in narcotics arrest

The deadly narcotic was found back on June 19 being stored in a duffel bag on top of a vending machine. The bag was located in a hotel in the Bronx.

The suspect is a man from Colorado. He was indicted on Tuesday.