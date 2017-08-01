8 Minute Meals: Super Sloppy Joes

(WTNH)-Serena Wolf, chef and author of “The Dude Diet: Clean(ish) Food for People Who like to Eat Dirty” cooked an easy Sloppy Joe recipe the whole family will love! The Dude Diet came to be when Serena’s food-loving boyfriend Logan declared that he needed to go on a diet. It became Serena’s quest to develop slimmed-down versions of Logan’s favorite foods. All 125 of the recipes featured in the book are made with healthy, whole foods and are formulated to be just as satisfying as their calorie-laden counterparts.

Turkey Sloppy Joes:

Serves 4

The Goods:

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1¼ pounds lean ground turkey

½ medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 small red bell pepper, seeded and cut into small dice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon kosher salt, plus extra if needed

2 tablespoons tomato paste

One 15-ounce can tomato sauce (sometimes labeled “tomato puree”)

½ teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickled jalapeños

4 whole-grain rolls or hamburger buns

Do It:

Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the ground turkey and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring and breaking up the meat with a spatula or until no longer pink.

Add the onion, bell pepper, Worcestershire, chili powder, cumin and salt and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 1 minute, then stir in the tomato sauce, honey and jalapeños. Simmer for 5 minutes to allow the flavors to mingle. Taste and season with a little extra salt if necessary.

Pile the turkey mixture onto the rolls, grab a stack of napkins, and get sloppy.

You Do You: No need to limit yourself to Sloppy Joes in sandwich form. Try the filling in tacos and burritos. Or use it as a killer sauce for grains and pasta.