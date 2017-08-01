Altercation closes Daggett Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An altercation has closed a road in New Haven Tuesday morning.
Police say Daggett Street is closed after a fight. They did not give any details regarding the altercation at this time.
It’s unclear if anyone was injured or how long Daggett Street will be closed.
