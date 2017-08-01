Ansonia Police to hold public forum on recent shootings

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Ansonia Police plan on are addressing the community Tuesday night after several shootings over the last week.
The first one happened on North Main Street after a police pursuit through four towns.
Just days later another shooting happened two blocks away on Star Street and Fifth Street.
A public forum will be at the workplace incorporated office on Fourth Street starting at 6 p.m. Residents are urged to attend.