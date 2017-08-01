Army veteran wins million dollar lottery prize

(WTNH) — A lucky day for a U.S. Army veteran.
Allen Holderby bought a lottery ticket in Charlotte, N.C., scratched off the numbers, stared at the ticket, and started shaking.
He had won a million dollar prize.
He says he called his wife who called him a liar.
Holderby claimed his prize last week and got a big check, taking the lump sum of $600,000. After taxes, he’ll be getting $417,000.
All in all, not a bad trip to the gas station.