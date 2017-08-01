Botched butt lift leads to NY mother’s death

WTNH.com staff Published:

NEW YORK (WTNH) — A New York mother is dead following a botched butt injection.

The procedure took place at a Manhattan apartment building one afternoon around two weeks ago.

Later that evening, officials say the woman complained of chest pains and dizziness.

She was taken to a hospital where she was later declared brain dead. The woman was taken off life support just three days before her 32nd birthday.

Police are investigating and awaiting autopsy results.

The woman leaves behind two young daughters.

