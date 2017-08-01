Bridgeport Police conduct motor vehicle stop, discover illegal firearm

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man was arrested on Monday after police discovered his illegal firearm in the vehicle he was in.

was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

On Monday, Bridgeport Task Force/Narcotics Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle driven by Larae Crawford. Federico Cannon, 35 of Bridgeport, was in the passenger seat.

According to police, Cannon was making furtive movements during the exchange with officers. The officers searched the car and located a nine millimeter, semi-automatic handgun under his seat.

“We are very serious about cracking down on illegal weapons,” said Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez. “This arrest is a part of the department’s systematic approach to targeting high profile individuals who we feel are engaging in violent behavior, or have the potential to engage in violent criminal behavior.”

Cannon was held on $250,000 bond and was arraigned on Tuesday.