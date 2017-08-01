Car crashes into TD Bank sign in Newington

(Photo: Laura Hutchinson)

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crashed into the sign of a TD Bank in Newington early Tuesday evening.

Police are currently on the scene investigating the incident which saw a car drive into the side of the sign in front of the bank.

It is not known if the driver suffered any injuries.

The details regarding how the car ending up crashing into the sign have not been released.

The driver’s identity has also not been released.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

