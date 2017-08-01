Chris Christie confronted Cubs fan because man said ‘lousy, awful stuff’

By Published:
Chris Christie
FILE - In this July 3, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks in Trenton, N.J. Christie says he confronted a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers because the man said "some really lousy, awful stuff" with a lot of children around. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

(AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he confronted a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers because the man said “some really lousy, awful stuff” with a lot of children around.

The Republican governor was caught on video nearly getting in the man’s face at Miller Park.

“You’re a big shot,” Christie says before walking down the stairs.

Christie told CNN’s Jake Tapper Monday night that he ignored the man’s comments the first time, but when the man yelled at him again he says he felt like he had to say something.

