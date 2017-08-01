Congresswoman DeLauro meets with city leaders regarding funding

WTNH.com staff Published:
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (WTNH)

(WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro met with some city and town mayors on Tuesday to hear their concerns about funding cuts.

Rep. DeLauro met with mayors and first selectmen from the third congressional district.

Related Content: Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro talks healthcare, session, and new book

Some mayors spoke about the concerns of cuts to after school programs, mental health agencies, and funding to fight the opioid crisis.

Rep. DeLauro says the feedback is vital since the mayors hear directly from residents.

Related Content: Lack of budget leads to non-profit human service program cuts

“It’s Democrats, and Republicans alike. They are experiencing the same problems locally,” said Rep. DeLauro. “It’s bringing their voice to bare as to how we impact [the] budget over [the] next several months.”

Rep. DeLauro added, when it comes to Washington and the daily changes, she says it’s important that the agenda isn’t just for one person, but that the agenda is what’s best for the American people.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s