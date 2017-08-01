Congresswoman DeLauro meets with city leaders regarding funding

(WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro met with some city and town mayors on Tuesday to hear their concerns about funding cuts.

Rep. DeLauro met with mayors and first selectmen from the third congressional district.

Related Content: Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro talks healthcare, session, and new book

Some mayors spoke about the concerns of cuts to after school programs, mental health agencies, and funding to fight the opioid crisis.

Rep. DeLauro says the feedback is vital since the mayors hear directly from residents.

Related Content: Lack of budget leads to non-profit human service program cuts

“It’s Democrats, and Republicans alike. They are experiencing the same problems locally,” said Rep. DeLauro. “It’s bringing their voice to bare as to how we impact [the] budget over [the] next several months.”

Rep. DeLauro added, when it comes to Washington and the daily changes, she says it’s important that the agenda isn’t just for one person, but that the agenda is what’s best for the American people.