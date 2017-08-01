Connecticut woman pleads guilty to bed sheet strangulation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman charged in connection with the death of a man found in a hotel room with a bed sheet around his neck has pleaded guilty.

The New Haven Register reports that 30-year-old Lashanda Gregory, of Middletown, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter and other charges in the July 2014 death of Byron McDade. She had originally been charged with murder.

The 41-year-old McDade was found dead face-down on the floor of his rented room. His hands were tied behind his back and a bedsheet was wrapped around his neck.

Gregory told police she had spent part of the night in the room with McDade and strangled him because she was angry he had repeatedly forced her to engage in “rough sex.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19.

