Cruisin’ Connecticut – Cops and Bobbers Fishing Program for Kids

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Lake Saltonstall in East Haven, for “Cops and Bobbers.”

“PAL” – Police Activity League, provides educational and athletic programs for children throughout the city of New Haven. Cops and Bobbers is an offshoot of the program, bringing over 25 campers out to Lake Saltonstall for a fishing experience with Police, Fire and EMS professionals.

The Regional Water Authority teamed up with PAL to make the event happen for kids who were able to catch blue gil fish. For many of the kids, it was their first time fishing, but every one of them was elated when they reeled one in.

Beyond the fun in the sun, it’s opportunity for the kids to be around the police officers in their community. They’re able to form relationships that are going way beyond just the five-week program.

