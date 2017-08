EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The SARAH Redemption Center in East Haven will soon be closing. The announcement will officially be made on Tuesday morning.

The closing will mean dozens of jobs will be lost for individuals with disabilities. It will also impact customers who rely on can or bottle deposits for income or to support charities.

The SARAH Redemption Center returned more than 16 million cans and bottles last year alone.

Redemption centers across Connecticut are also in jeopardy.