Facebook Ramps Up Artificial Intelligence Conversation Features

(WTNH) – Facebook is trying to help you connect to the world around you in easier, more automated ways, through the use of artificial intelligence.

The social network has been already working on and using machine learning with their virtual assistant, Facebook M which was widely introduced in April 2017. M, within Facebook Messenger, allows for text-based predictive conversation. The platform has already been working with partners on chatbots like Dominos to place an order, Uber to get a ride and Kayak to book travel directly from Facebook Messenger without a human element.

On Monday, Facebook announced the acquisition of artificial antelligence start-up company, Ozlo which describes itself as, “an index of knowledge about the real world”. This is a type of technology that Facebook plans on incorporating into their platform to make the ability of asking questions and getting personalized results across an array of topics even easier. Ozlo contains “a knowledge graph containing over 2 billion entities” and it starts learning more about you as you interact with it.

Facebook has bought the company, which includes 30 employees, for an undisclosed amount.