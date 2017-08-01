Fist-bumping 2-year-old boards airplane in style

(ABC)– This 2-year-old boarded his flight in style as the friendliest passenger on his airplane, fist-bumping people as he walked down the aisle.

“It’s his signature move. He’s a little politician,” Alya Jakubowicz told ABC News about her charismatic son, Guy. “He’s very funny, not shy at all. He doesn’t leave anyone out.”

The family was flying from Kansas City, Missouri, to Chicago, Illinois, on their way home to Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 20 when the precious moment was caught on camera.

“He does it every time he boards a flight,” said Jakubowicz. “Ironically, he learned how to fist-bump when he was like 18 months. We were waiting on the tarmac and he was getting antsy so I let him run around the aisle a little bit and these guys behind us taught him how to fist bump.”

Ever since then, everyone Guy encounters gets the friendly greeting.

“We just got back from the library and he fist-bumped everyone there. We just dropped off his sister at school and he fist-bumped everyone in the administration office,” his mom said.

Southwest Airlines shared the video on their Facebook page where it has gone viral with nearly 70,000 likes. Jakubowicz is thrilled her son is helping spread joy across social media.

“I’m so proud of him. When can you say that you made 70,000 people smile in one day?” she said. “Most people can’t say that and he’s done it and he’s only 2.”