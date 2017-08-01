Funeral held for teen killed in Ohio State Fair malfunction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a teenager killed when a spinning and swinging amusement park ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair.

Family and friends gathered in Grove City on Tuesday for the services for 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell. Police officers and U.S. Marines were there to honor Jarrell, who had recently enlisted in the Marines.

Related Content: Ohio State Fair reopens rides for ‘normal operations’ after deadly accident

The young man also had been a member of the Columbus Police Explorers program, which shows teenagers what it’s like to be a police officer.

Jarrell’s funeral procession passed by a McDonald’s restaurant where he worked.

The funeral was at Grove City United Methodist Church in the city about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Columbus.

Related Content: Making sure you’re safe at local fairs

An investigation into what caused the ride to break apart last week is continuing.