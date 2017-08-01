Funeral held for teen killed in Ohio State Fair malfunction

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Funeral services have been held for a teenager killed when a spinning and swinging amusement park ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair.

Family and friends gathered in Grove City on Tuesday for the services for 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell. Police officers and U.S. Marines were there to honor Jarrell, who had recently enlisted in the Marines.

Related Content: Ohio State Fair reopens rides for ‘normal operations’ after deadly accident

The young man also had been a member of the Columbus Police Explorers program, which shows teenagers what it’s like to be a police officer.

Jarrell’s funeral procession passed by a McDonald’s restaurant where he worked.

The funeral was at Grove City United Methodist Church in the city about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Columbus.

Related Content: Making sure you’re safe at local fairs

An investigation into what caused the ride to break apart last week is continuing.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s