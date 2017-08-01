Ganim plans to sue state over public campaign funding ruling

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (WTNH)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is going to federal court in an effort to get public funding for a campaign for Governor.

Related Content: State elections panels denies Ganim bid for public financing

Back in May, the State Elections Enforcement Commission ruled that Ganim was not eligible for public financing because of a state law forbidding convicted felons from participating in the program. The legislature changed the law in 2013 while Ganim was serving time in federal prison. The change forbids those convicted of corruption in office from participating in the public financing program.

Related Content: Ganim considering legal action of public campaign finance ruling

Ganim spent nine years in federal prison and a half-way house following his conviction on corruption charges. In his lawsuit, he challenges the constitutionality of the law that was passed in the aftermath of the Rowland scandal.

Related Content: Ganim not eligible for public campaign financing

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s