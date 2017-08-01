Ganim plans to sue state over public campaign funding ruling

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is going to federal court in an effort to get public funding for a campaign for Governor.

Back in May, the State Elections Enforcement Commission ruled that Ganim was not eligible for public financing because of a state law forbidding convicted felons from participating in the program. The legislature changed the law in 2013 while Ganim was serving time in federal prison. The change forbids those convicted of corruption in office from participating in the public financing program.

Ganim spent nine years in federal prison and a half-way house following his conviction on corruption charges. In his lawsuit, he challenges the constitutionality of the law that was passed in the aftermath of the Rowland scandal.

