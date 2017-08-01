Groton PD: Car stopped in possession of at least 3 drugs

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)- On Monday, the Groton Town Police Department, with assistance from The Regional Community Enhancement Task Force, arrested 28-year-old Rahjon L. Moses for drug related charges.

Police say task force officers saw and stopped Moses’s vehicle on Long Hill Road after watching its poor operation. Following the investigation of the vehicle, Moses was arrested for several charges including possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of less than .5 ounce of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to operate a motor vehicle in the proper lane.

Groton Police urge those with information about illegal drug activity to contact their local police department in an effort to keep their communities safe. All calls will be kept confidential.