Hartford Police arrest 7 after 16 stolen vehicles recovered

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven Connecticut residents have been arrested in connection with a stolen car operation, according to the Hartford Police Department.
Of the 16 stolen cars that were recovered, 11 were stolen with keys, the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division Auto Theft Unit found. Five of the recovered cars were found in Hartford and the remaining 11 were found in other towns.
HPD conducts extensive AutoTheft op yesterday. 7 arrested in stolen cars. 16 stolen vehicles recovered. A couple ATVs and dirt bikes too. pic.twitter.com/DRujUywa9K
— D/C Foley (@LtFoley) August 1, 2017
The seven individuals arrested were:
- Jermaine Davis, 28, of Hartford
- Daryn Johnson, 32, of Hartford
- London Jones, 44, of Windsor
- Jose Padilla, 19, of Hartford
- Christopher Cruz-Morales, 23, of Hartford
- Dale Barrows, 27, of East Hartford
- And a 17-year-old juvenile from East Hampton.
Six of the seven individuals were charged with larceny. Hartford police outlined the stolen vehicles, and where each vehicle was taken.
- 2014 Audi A6, Farmington
- 2007 Chevy Equinox, Hartford
- 2004 Chevy Malibu, Wethersfield
- 2012 Ford Focus, Hartford
- 2012 Ford Fusion, Rocky Hill
- 2013 Ford Fusion, South Windsor
- 2004 Honda Civic, Hartford
- 2001 Hyundai Sonata, West Hartford
- 2007 Lexus ES350, Newington
- 1994 Honda Accord, Hartford
- 2011 Kawasaki KX250 Dirt Bike, East Hartford
- 2002 Ford Explorer, Middletown
- 2004 Ford Taurus, Hartford
- 1998 Chevy Prizm, Manchester
- 2016 Subaru Forester, West Hartford
- 2013 Acura TL, Farmington
The current market value of the 16 recovered cars is roughly $145,750.00, according to Hartford Police.
Auto thefts are down 13.8% in Hartford from this time last year.