Hartford Police arrest 7 after 16 stolen vehicles recovered

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven Connecticut residents have been arrested in connection with a stolen car operation, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Of the 16 stolen cars that were recovered, 11 were stolen with keys, the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division Auto Theft Unit found. Five of the recovered cars were found in Hartford and the remaining 11 were found in other towns.

HPD conducts extensive AutoTheft op yesterday. 7 arrested in stolen cars. 16 stolen vehicles recovered. A couple ATVs and dirt bikes too. pic.twitter.com/DRujUywa9K — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) August 1, 2017

The seven individuals arrested were:

Jermaine Davis, 28, of Hartford

Daryn Johnson, 32, of Hartford

London Jones, 44, of Windsor

Jose Padilla, 19, of Hartford

Christopher Cruz-Morales, 23, of Hartford

Dale Barrows, 27, of East Hartford

And a 17-year-old juvenile from East Hampton.

Six of the seven individuals were charged with larceny. Hartford police outlined the stolen vehicles, and where each vehicle was taken.

2014 Audi A6, Farmington

2007 Chevy Equinox, Hartford

2004 Chevy Malibu, Wethersfield

2012 Ford Focus, Hartford

2012 Ford Fusion, Rocky Hill

2013 Ford Fusion, South Windsor

2004 Honda Civic, Hartford

2001 Hyundai Sonata, West Hartford

2007 Lexus ES350, Newington

1994 Honda Accord, Hartford

2011 Kawasaki KX250 Dirt Bike, East Hartford

2002 Ford Explorer, Middletown

2004 Ford Taurus, Hartford

1998 Chevy Prizm, Manchester

2016 Subaru Forester, West Hartford

2013 Acura TL, Farmington

The current market value of the 16 recovered cars is roughly $145,750.00, according to Hartford Police.

Auto thefts are down 13.8% in Hartford from this time last year.