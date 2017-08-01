“Hoop It Up” tournament expands to Waterbury for this year’s event

By and Published:
New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and and Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim welcomed organizers and volunteers for the 2017 Hoop-It-Up Basketball Tournament Tuesday (WTNH / Tim Clune)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut towns will go head to head in this year’s annual “Hoop It Up” three-on-three basketball tournament.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp announced on Tuesday that teams of three from Bridgeport, Hartford, and now Waterbury will play against teams from New Haven.

The tournament will take place Aug. 5 and 6 and will be organized by New Haven’s Department of Youth Services. The tournament is part of an effort to keep young people engaged and active in the community this summer.

Courts will be set up on Church Street and a festival of food, music, and fun will take place on the New Haven Green on both Saturday and Sunday.

