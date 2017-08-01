Increasing bacteria levels plague CT beaches

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report published by Save the Sound highlighted increased bacteria levels found at several Connecticut beaches.

The report noted a steep drop in water quality, specifically at Bridgeport, Fairfield, and West Haven beaches. Data analyzed in the SoundHealthExplorer.org tool gives beaches a letter grade that reflects the seasonal averages of tests that pass the standards put forth by the EPA. The Sound Health Explorer considers data from local and county health departments that track trends using fecal indicator bacteria.

Several beaches that tested well in 2015 received lower grades in 2016. Among those beaches are Pleasure Beach in Bridgeport, which went from an A+ score in 2015 to a D in 2016, and Jennings Beach in Fairfield which went from a B- to a D+. Also, four of West Haven‘s beaches that earned an A+ in 2015 received a D- or F this time around (Seabluff, Dawson, Rock Street, and Oak Streer).

The new Soundkeeper, Bill Lucey, is leading the Save the Sound investigation. He said he is dedicated to keeping the public informed about clean beaches.

When we find pollution hotspots around the Sound, I’m committed to investigating and tracking down their causes. As we learn more, we’ll keep the public updated about what happened at these beaches, and what can be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Everyone around the Sound deserves to know their local beach is safe for swimming every day.”

Lucey will begin patrolling the Long Island Sound regularly, in anticipation for the Save the Sound’s upcoming merger with Soundkeeper, Inc. The Soundkeeper will re-launch on August 3 at Brewers Stratford Marina at 12:00 pm, where the public is invited to attend before Mr. Lucey goes out on the water.

According to data gathered, the dropping water quality at Jennings Beach appears to correspond to rainfall. Rain tends to generate high bacteria counts, or overflows the sewer system.

“Beach conditions can vary dramatically from day-to-day, and high bacteria counts on a few days last summer don’t necessarily mean bad conditions this year,” Lucey cautioned. “The best way to get the latest testing results for your favorite beach is by contacting your local health department.”

Lucey and Save the Sound believe that the increase of bacteria level in Bridgeport may have to do with overwhelmed sewers, but are conducting further research. In West Haven, though, the cause for high bacterial levels remains unknown.