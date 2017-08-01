Investigation by School Resource Officer leads to sex assault arrest in Newtown

Richard Saunders

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 72-year-old Newtown man was arrested on Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting children.

Police say Richard Saunders has turned himself in on an active arrest warrant stemming from an investigation by a School Resource Officer based on reported incidents over the past several years.

According to police, Saunders is accused of several incidents of sexual contact with minor children. He was charged with four counts of each of impairing the morals of a child, risk of injury to a minor and sexual assault.

Saunders was held on $100,000 bond and will appear in court Tuesday.

