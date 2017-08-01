Lack of budget leads to non-profit human service program cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Non-profit community based human service providers say the impact of the first month without a state budget is causing program cuts and closings with more to come in August.

With the State Senate approval of the union concession deal Monday night there is hope that a two year budget deal might be closer.

But even with the union concession deal in place, the state still faces a $3.5 billion dollar hole.