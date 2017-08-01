Lack of budget leads to non-profit human service program cuts

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Non-profit community based human service providers say the impact of the first month without a state budget is causing program cuts and closings with more to come in August.

With the State Senate approval of the union concession deal Monday night there is hope that a two year budget deal might be closer.

Related: Lt. Gov breaks tie in Senate to approve labor concessions deal

But even with the union concession deal in place, the state still faces a $3.5 billion dollar hole.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s