Last of 12 escaped Alabama inmates has been captured

(ABC News) — The final escapee of the dozen Alabama inmates who fled the Walker County Jail this weekend has been captured.

Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, was captured on Tuesday, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

The 12 inmates had cooked up a plot to hoodwink a new employee at the jail, using peanut butter to trick the staffer into opening an alternate door over the weekend, Walker County Sheriff James Underwood said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Related Content: 12 Alabama inmates used peanut butter to trick worker in their escape from jail: Sheriff

Underwood said a recent hire at the jail was in the control room keeping count of inmates when they asked to have a door opened. But the inmates had used peanut butter from jailhouse sandwiches to trick the staffer.

“They had changed the number over the door with peanut butter, they hollered, ‘hey, open the door…,’ but that door number was the outside door, and unbeknowingly to him, he hit that lock and out the door they went,” Underwood said.

Eleven of the inmates were caught as of Monday including the two most serious offenders, the sheriff said.

The jail in Jasper is about 40 miles northwest of Birmingham, authorities said. Kilpatrick was in jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, authorities said.

Related Content: 12 inmates escape Alabama jail; manhunt underway

Underwood said during the escape the inmates threw blankets over a razor wire fence so they could climb over.

No citizens or employees have been injured during the escape, but two of the inmates were hurt while fleeing the jail, and one is in the hospital, Underwood said.

The inmates took advantage of a young employee who had not been working there very long and the employee, who was keeping track of 150 inmates at the time, “made a mistake,” Underwood said.

“He should have been more cautious about it,” he said.