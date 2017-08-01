Man arrested for armed robbery of Somers restaurant

Related Coverage Police investigate Chinese restaurant robbery in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – A Somers man was arrested on Tuesday for robbing a Chinese restaurant back in November 2016.

Zachary Brennon Smith, 20, of Somers was arrested at his home on one count of first degree robbery and one count of sixth degree larceny.

On November 20, 2016, Smith robbed the China City Restaurant at 166 Main Street in Somers. He was wearing a Halloween mask, green sweatshirt and displayed a small black handgun. He took approximately $200 and fled on foot.

An arrest warrent for Smith went out on July 31 and Smith was arrested the next day.

Smith was placed on $50,000 bond and has been issued a court date of August 2, 2017.