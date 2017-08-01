Man who brutally beat good Samaritan gets 12 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who brutally beat a good Samaritan who had stepped in to try and stop another assault has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that 23-year-old Wesley Ayala was also sentenced to 10 years of probation. He pleaded guilty in May to first-degree assault.

Prosecutors say in July 2016, Damion Williams witnessed several men beating another man.

Williams stepped from his truck, yelled at the men to stop, and called 911.

Two men then went after Williams.

One punched Williams in the head, knocking him out. Prosecutors say Ayala then repeatedly kicked the unconscious Williams in the head.

That other assailant has already been sentenced to eight years in prison.

Authorities say Williams cannot work, lives in constant pain and has blurred vision.

