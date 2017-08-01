Merchant Marine Academy cancels men’s soccer season

KINGS POINT, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has canceled the fall season of its men’s soccer team due to an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hazing.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2u1zONz ) Rear Admiral James Helis, the academy’s superintendent, notified the NCAA that it would not participate in the 2017 NCAA men’s soccer season.

Helis suspended the team in June amid a probe by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General, the academy’s overseer.

Seven suspended men’s soccer players face campus disciplinary hearings. Prosecutors say they were sexually abusive toward a freshman player on the team bus last September.

The students sued after being barred from graduating. A judge let them participate in June graduation ceremonies but withheld their diplomas, for now.

The student’s lawyers have denied the allegations.

